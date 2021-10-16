UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Collaborate With Cyberport Authority Hong Kong

Consulate General of Pakistan, Hong Kong is collaborating with Cyberport Authority, Hong Kong to provide a unique opportunity to the tech Start-ups in Pakistan

Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2021 (CVCF 2021) was going to be held in Hong Kong in which Pakistani Start-ups could present their projects through virtual booths to get investment from venture, said a handout issued here on Saturday.

The Consulate General of Pakistan, Hong Kong would pay for the virtual booths, for the Pakistanis Start-ups to facilitate participation in the CVCF 2021.

Virtual part of the Cyberport Venture Capital Forum 2021 would be held from mid-October till end of November.

For more details, visit the Facebook page of the Consulate "Consulate General of Pakistan, Hong Kong" where all the details related to this forum, contact numbers and emails are given.

