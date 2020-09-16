UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Come Out From FATF Gray List: Ali Awan

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:42 PM

Pakistan to come out from FATF gray list: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority Affairs Wednesday expressed hope that Pakistan would come out from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Talking to a private news channel, he said several laws were approved in today's joint session of the Parliament but opposition was just doing criticism for the sake of criticism to the government.

He said opposition wanted to escape from accountability process but the government would not make any compromise over it.

The SAPM said Capital City Police Officer of Lahore (CCPO) and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif had given irresponsible statements over the Gujjarpura rape incident.

