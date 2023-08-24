Open Menu

Pakistan To Continue Moral, Political Support To Kashmiris: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2023 | 07:31 PM

Pakistan to continue moral, political support to Kashmiris: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday held a meeting with Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ):Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Thursday held a meeting with Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

The AJK prime minister congratulated him on assuming the office of caretaker prime minister and expressed his best wishes for him.

The caretaker prime minister assured the AJK prime minister of unconditional support of Pakistan to Kashmir.

He said Pakistan stood shoulder-to-shoulder with people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The PM said Pakistan would continue the diplomatic, political and moral support of Kashmiris till the Kashmir issue was resolved according to the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and as per wishes of the people of Kashmirthrough a plebiscite.

