Pakistan To Do Everything Possible For Its People, Including Buying Russian LNG - Official

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2022 | 04:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Pakistani government will do everything to help its people, be it buying Liquified Natural gas (LNG) or agriculture products from Russia, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told reporters in response to a question by a Sputnik correspondent.

"The focus of the (Pakistani) Prime Minister (Shehbaz Sharif) is whatever it takes to give relief to the people of Pakistan including the LNG supplies from across the world, no matter from where and similarly, the agricultural products," Aurangzeb said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week on Thursday.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on September 15, that Russia will work out the possibility of supplying LNG to Pakistan.

