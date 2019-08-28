Pakistan to give visas to Sikh pilgrims on 550th birthday of Guru Nanak

The religious tourism and heritage committee took the decision to finalize process of issuance of visas for Sikh Pilgrims from India and around the world to attend 550th birthday celebration of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sab before 30th September

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) The religious tourism and heritage committee took the decision to finalize process of issuance of visas for Sikh Pilgrims from India and around the world to attend 550th birthday celebration of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Sab before 30th September.The meeting was held ,here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar .Arrangement for "International Sikh Convention" has been finalized which would be held at Governor House Lahore on 31st August.

Strategy and plan of action for Kartarpur corridor Project and 550th birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak's birthday has been decided in the meeting. Special shuttle service to be launched from railway station to Birthplace " Janam Ashtan" for the event of 550th Birthday celebration of Baba Guru Nanak in Nankana Saab whereas directions issued to ensure all necessary arrangements for timely completion of Kartarpur Corridor Project.Attendees of the meeting were briefed about the International Sikh Convention which is to take place at Governor House on 31st August, accommodation, security arrangements, food and other arrangements for Sikh Pilgrims who are to arrive to participate in Baba Guru Nanak 550th birthday celebrations in Nankana Saab and development works progress on Kartarpur corridor Project.

Interior Minister Brigadier (r) Ijaz Shah during the session expressed that Kartarpur Corridor Project is a historical project and through this, Pakistan has won the hearts of Sikhs residing all over the world.

Promotion of tourism at religious places is included in government priorities.After the meeting, while expressing his views with media Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that visa process for Sikh Pilgrims who willing to attend the 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak will start from 1st of September and will be completed by 30th September and to provide Sikh pilgrims with accommodations, foolproof security, and other facilities a "Tent City" in Nankana Saab is to be established and on which work will be initiated from the start of September.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that for completion of the road from Sucha Souda to Nanka saab, funds have been approved by the Punjab government and work will begin on it very soon.