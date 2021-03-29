UrduPoint.com
Pakistan To Help Planting 50 Billion Trees In Saudi Arabia, Middle East: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

Pakistan to help planting 50 billion trees in Saudi Arabia, Middle East: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan would support Saudi Arabia and Arab Islamic countries to plant 50 billion trees there, Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Monday.

Talking to the media, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have pledged to work together to address environmental problems. Green Pakistan, Green Saudi Arabia, and Green Middle East projects were the gift of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to the world.

Pakistan-Saudi relations are eternal and both brother Islamic countries are knotted in a bond of brotherhood, love and devotion, which is getting stronger day by day, said Ashrafi and added that Pakistan was further strengthening and consolidating its relations with the Arab Islamic countries in the areas of economy, economic-tourism, culture, defense and religious affairs.

Ashrafi, who is also Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the political and military leadership of Pakistan was of the view that the only solution to the problems of the Muslim World is the unity of the Ummah.

