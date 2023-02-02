UrduPoint.com

Pakistan To Keep Extending Unwavering Support To Kashmiris: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 11:58 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that Pakistan would keep extending its unwavering support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who had been cornered through the Indian illegal actions of August 2019

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the preparations for the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, said the people of Pakistan would not sit idle till the just resolution of Kashmir dispute.

He instructed all the relevant departments to work in cohesion regarding the preparations for Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The representatives of the Federal ministries, governments of the provinces as well as Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir briefed the prime minister about their respective preparations.

They told the meeting that rallies, walks, photo exhibitions, debate contests and other events would be held across the country.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister said that for the last 75 years, India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the violence had increased in recent days.

He reiterated the resolve that the voice of the Kashmiri people would be conveyed to the whole world and that the people of Pakistan would keep up their support for the oppressed Kashmiris.

Federal ministers Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Maulana Asad Mahmood, Rana Tanveer Hussain and Aminul Haq, Advisor to PM Qamar Zaman Kaira, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and senior officers attended the meeting.

