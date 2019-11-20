UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Learn From China's Expertise To Boost Agriculture Yield: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 04:56 PM

Pakistan to learn from China's expertise to boost agriculture yield: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government would benefit from the expertise of China in field of agriculture by introducing technology and innovation to increase productivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government would benefit from the expertise of China in field of agriculture by introducing technology and innovation to increase productivity.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar here at the PM Office, the prime minister said agriculture was a major contributor in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with fifty percent of national workforce affiliated with this sector.

Khusro Bakhtiar took oath of his new portfolio on Tuesday, after his earlier Ministry of Planning and Reforms was handed over to Member National Assembly Asad Umar.

The prime minister lauded the services of Khusro Bakhtiar as planning minister in expediting the implementation of the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Khusro Bakhtiar was given new responsibilities since the second phase of CPEC covered important areas including agriculture besides poverty alleviation, industry, energy and communications.

Imran Khan expressed confidence that the minister would converge his energies on bringing improvement in the field of agriculture.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Asad Umar Technology China Agriculture CPEC From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mirza confirms resignation as SAPM on media affair ..

2 minutes ago

PTI's appeal against ECP's decision adjourned till ..

8 minutes ago

'One PM disqualified, another sent packing', says ..

23 minutes ago

PTI Foreign funding case: Rehbar Committee demands ..

8 minutes ago

PM to lay foundation stone of Mianwali Uni, mother ..

8 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stages first opera after 19-year ban

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.