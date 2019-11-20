Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government would benefit from the expertise of China in field of agriculture by introducing technology and innovation to increase productivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government would benefit from the expertise of China in field of agriculture by introducing technology and innovation to increase productivity.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar here at the PM Office, the prime minister said agriculture was a major contributor in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with fifty percent of national workforce affiliated with this sector.

Khusro Bakhtiar took oath of his new portfolio on Tuesday, after his earlier Ministry of Planning and Reforms was handed over to Member National Assembly Asad Umar.

The prime minister lauded the services of Khusro Bakhtiar as planning minister in expediting the implementation of the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said Khusro Bakhtiar was given new responsibilities since the second phase of CPEC covered important areas including agriculture besides poverty alleviation, industry, energy and communications.

Imran Khan expressed confidence that the minister would converge his energies on bringing improvement in the field of agriculture.