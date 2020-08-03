Pakistan to raise voice for Kashmiris at every world forum; says FM Qureshi

LINE OF CONTROL, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said Pakistan would raise voice for the Kashmiris at every world forum and highlight their continuous plight at the hands of Indian security forces.

Addressing the residents along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir, he said the Indian security forces were guilty of severe crime, particularly shooting at unarmed and oppressed Kashmiri people.

"The wounded people sitting among you are the telling evidence of these atrocities," the foreign minister told the gathering of people.

He commended the determination and courage of Kashmiri people, saying "victory would be their ultimate fate".

He regretted that the world was not openly raising voice for the Kashmiris due to its own vested interests.

"This message has clearly reached even in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJk) and India's illegal action on August 5 last year has been rejected outright by all the Kashmiris," he said.

The foreign minister said locking up mosques by India "could not imprison hearts and minds of the Kashmiris, neither their voice could be silenced.

" He mentioned that the Pakistani nation, military and political leadership had a consensus on the resolution of Kashmir issue.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan as an ambassador of Kashmir and I, myself, as a foreign minister, are fighting your case at every forum," he said, adding that every effort would be made to shake the conscience of the world.

He said India was giving a false impression about resumption of normalcy in the IIOJK.

"If the situation is normal then why the bodies of martyrs are not being returned? It is because they are afraid of the reaction," he said, mentioning that 900,000 troops was deployed by India for the same reason.

"They are psychologically degenerating, while you are winning this fight with determination," he said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the Kashmir Highway in Islamabad had been renamed as the Srinagar Highway "because our destination is Srinagar".

He expressed the hope that the day was not far when the Kashmiri people would offer the prayers of gratitude at the Srinagar's Jamia mosque.

