UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Receive 15 Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine Under COVAX By May 2021: German FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan to receive 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine under COVAX by May 2021: German FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan would receive 15 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, to be delivered by May 2021, under COVAX, a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

  This was announced by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Berlin on Monday, during which they also held discussions on mitigating the impact of COVID-19.

Germany is the co-founder and biggest contributor to COVAX, a global initiative led by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), World Health Organization (WHO) and others.

Foreign Minister Qureshi is on an official visit to Berlin on the invitation of his German counterpart from April 12 to 13, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Extending a warm welcome, Foreign Minister Maas, termed the visit by Foreign Minister Qureshi as a great honour, in the face of the challenges posed by COVID-19, which had failed to deter him.

He hoped that the visit would further strengthen and diversify the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany, especially in the wake of the celebrations commemorating the 70 years of bilateral relations, this year.

The two Foreign Ministers had an in-depth and comprehensive exchange of views on the entire gamut of relations and the possibilities for further deepening this cooperation, especially, in the fields of trade and investment, science and technology, alternate energy, education and legal migration.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his German counterpart about the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics and highlighted three pillars of the government's overarching policy, namely: peace, development partnerships and connectivity.

Regional and international developments of mutual interest including Pakistan-India relations, grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Afghanistan peace process, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and opportunities for investments in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), EU DisinfoLab, and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) were also discussed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also announced the establishment of a new Consulate General of Pakistan in Munich to harness the economic potential between the two countries and facilitate the Pakistan-origin Diaspora, especially in the South of Germany.

He also highlighted the inordinate visa delays being faced by Pakistani students, businessmen and families and requested for their early resolution.

Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the hope that his visit to Germany would turn a new page in the relationship and set in motion a series of substantive activities/ engagements leading up to the visit of the Prime Minister.

He also extended an invitation to Foreign Minister Maas to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.

  Following this meeting, Foreign Minister Qureshi also met Wolfgang Schauble, the President of German Bundestag (National Assembly).

The Foreign Minister briefed him in detail about Afghanistan, India-Pakistan situation, grave human rights violations in IIOJK and COVID.

The two leaders also discussed ways to promote Parliamentary exchanges in order to strengthen the democratic ideals between the two countries.

The President of German Bundestag greatly appreciated and agreed to the proposal of the Foreign Minister to hold bilateral Parliamentary exchanges, online, pending the resolution of the COVID pandemic.

These virtual sessions could finalize the agenda for formal meetings to be held when in-person meetings begin as Corona situation improves.

Joe Kaeser, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Siemens Energy also called on the Foreign Minister and discussed areas of potential investment in Pakistan and transfer of technology particularly in the power sector.

The Foreign Minister invited Mr. Kaeser to Pakistan to work on concrete projects on optimizing the usage of electricity which would help in bringing down the electricity tariffs, to which he agreed.

 \932

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution National Assembly Prime Minister World Technology United Nations Electricity Exchange Education German Visit CPEC Germany Munich Berlin Jammu April May Visa Financial Action Task Force From Government Million Siemens

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

1 hour ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.