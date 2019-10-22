UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Turkey To Identify Areas For Enhancing Cooperation In Energy Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 09:53 PM

Pakistan, Turkey to identify areas for enhancing cooperation in energy sector

Pakistan and Turkey will cooperate each other in the energy sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Pakistan and Turkey will cooperate each other in the energy sector.This was discussed , when ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan Hassan Mustafa Yurdakul, called on Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan here on Tuesday.During the meeting, it was agreed that special areas will be identified by both the countries for the upcoming visit of Turkish President for further enhancing cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan said that Pakistan's energy sector is fast growing and the renewable energy potential is enormous which need to be tapped by the foreign investors.

He said that new renewable energy policy is in the process of its approval which will open the sector for new investment. He also invited the Turkish companies for their investment in the Power Sector.The Turkish Ambassador thanked the Federal Minister for continued support to the Turkish companies working in Pakistan.

He informed that many Turkish investors are closely following the growing energy sector of Pakistan and are ready to invest in its various fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkey Visit National University

Recent Stories

Lt.Gen Azhar Abbas became new colonel commandant o ..

2 minutes ago

Huge quantity of narcotics seized from fishing boa ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure quality maternal health services: K ..

2 minutes ago

Girls proving skills in every field: Shahid Afridi ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Holding Talks in Sochi for Over Fiv ..

12 minutes ago

Cairo-Moscow Talks on Resumption of Charter Flight ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.