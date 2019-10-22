Pakistan, Turkey to identify areas for enhancing cooperation in energy sector

Pakistan and Turkey will cooperate each other in the energy sector

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) Pakistan and Turkey will cooperate each other in the energy sector.This was discussed , when ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Pakistan Hassan Mustafa Yurdakul, called on Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan here on Tuesday.During the meeting, it was agreed that special areas will be identified by both the countries for the upcoming visit of Turkish President for further enhancing cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries.Federal Minister for Power and Petroleum, Omar Ayub Khan said that Pakistan's energy sector is fast growing and the renewable energy potential is enormous which need to be tapped by the foreign investors.

He said that new renewable energy policy is in the process of its approval which will open the sector for new investment. He also invited the Turkish companies for their investment in the Power Sector.The Turkish Ambassador thanked the Federal Minister for continued support to the Turkish companies working in Pakistan.

He informed that many Turkish investors are closely following the growing energy sector of Pakistan and are ready to invest in its various fields.