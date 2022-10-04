UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, UN To Jointly Launch Flash Appeal In Geneva For Flood Victims Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 04, 2022 | 12:30 PM

A revised Flood Response Plan, prepared in close coordination between government of Pakistan and the United Nations, will be shared at the event.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2022) The Government of Pakistan and the United Nations are jointly launching a flash appeal in Geneva on Tuesday for 800 million US Dollars on the basis of updated on-ground need assessment of the flood situation in the country.

The plan focuses on providing necessary assistance to the vulnerable people affected by the unprecedented floods.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman will attend the event in person in Geneva, whereas Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will participate virtually from Islamabad.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Director General World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will represent the UN, along with Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

The meeting will be attended by UN member states as well as various UN agencies and humanitarian organizations working in the area of disaster relief.

