Pakistan Urges UNHCR To Accelerate Efforts For Voluntary Repatriation Of Afghan Refugees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 01:12 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Minister for SAFRON and Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi has urged UNHCR to accelerate efforts for voluntary repatriation of Afghan refugees.Talking to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in Geneva, he said all stakeholders need to address the impact of refugees faced by host communities.

Expressing concerns over the new wave of violence in Afghanistan, he said it may lead to new flow of refugees into Pakistan.The Minister asked the UN High Commissioner to work on the challenges being faced by Pakistan in hosting the Afghan refugees.He said irrespective of the fast developments taking place in Afghanistan, Pakistan would stand by its commitment for protection of Afghan refugees.The UN High Commissioner deeply appreciated the hospitality of Pakistan in hosting the Afghan refugees.

