Pakistan, US reaffirm commitment to promote economic growth, energy security

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan and the United States on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to promoting economic growth, energy security, partnership in long-term flood rehabilitation efforts, and strengthening their overall relationship.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State Geoffery Pyatt, a PM Office news release said.

Geoffery Pyatt is leading a delegation to Pakistan for the Pak-US Energy Security Dialogue.

The prime minister appreciated the holding of the Pakistan-US Energy Security Dialogue on promoting energy security that would be beneficial for both countries.

He encouraged further investment in the country's energy infrastructure which would also help transition towards clean energy.

The US assistant secretary appreciated Pakistan for its forward-looking renewable energy policy.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the ongoing dialogues and cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in areas such as trade and investment, health, security, and climate change.

The Pak-US Energy Security Dialogue is a joint initiative aimed at promoting energy security and serves as a platform for high-level discussions between the two countries on bilateral energy priorities, advancing the renewable energy transition, and exploring economic and commercial opportunities in the energy sector.

Assistant Secretary for Oceans, Environment, and Science of the US State Department Monica Medina, who is also in Pakistan on an official visit, informed the prime minister during the meeting that she was leading a delegation for meetings of the Pak-US Climate and Environment Working Group.

She praised the commitment and dedication with which the Government of Pakistan had responded to the consequences of the last year's devastating floods.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South Central Asia Elizabeth Horst, and Chief Climate Officer, Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Jake Levine, as well as US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome also attended the meeting.

The senior US diplomats affirmed the Biden Administration's desire to enhance Pakistan-US cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, health, security, and climate change.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar, Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Adviser to the PM Ahad Cheema, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, and PM's special assistants Tariq Fatemi, Jehanzeb Khan and Syed Fahad Hussain.