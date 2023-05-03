UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Uzbekistan For Smooth Connectivity To Enhance Relations

Published May 03, 2023

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov and Adviser to Prime Minister (PM) for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday stressed for promoting connectivity projects between Pakistan and Uzbekistan to bolster bilateral relations.

The Uzbek envoy called on the advisor and extended his felicitation to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on winning a nationwide referendum to extend the president's term limit.

During the meeting, Amir Muqam said that economic, political and cultural ties between the two countries were the source of unity.

"There is a huge potential between both the countries in various filed which is needed to untap for strengthening bilateral relations," the advisor said.

The Uzbek envoy acknowledged the potential for cooperation in the field of cultural heritage and expressed his desire to undertake joint ventures on a progressive basis.

On the occasion, the Ambassador invited Engr Amir Muqam on behalf of President Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the cultural minister for the cultural event to be held on May 5-9 in Uzbekistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

