Pakistan Values Its Longstanding Relationship With US: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2023 | 11:42 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the signing of 'Sister-State Resolution' between California and Punjab in the backdrop of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations of Pakistan and the United States last year, is a welcome development.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) A four member delegation of California State Assembly of the United States called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Prime Minister underscored that Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the United States and wants to further deepen the same.

He said the signing of 'Sister-State Resolution' between California and Punjab in the backdrop of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations of Pakistan and the United States last year, is a welcome development.

Shehbaz Sharif said Punjab and California can work together in areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, agriculture, IT, education and cultural exchanges.

He appreciated the positive role being played by Pakistani-American Diaspora in further strengthening people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for the hospitality and stressed on further expanding Pak-US relations. It was led by Chris Holden and included Eloise Reyes, Mike Gipson and Windy Carillo.

