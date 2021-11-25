UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Wants Peace In Region: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:53 PM

Pakistan wants peace in region: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said Pakistan wanted peace in the region as it had sacrificed a lot in the war against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said Pakistan wanted peace in the region as it had sacrificed a lot in the war against terrorism.

In a meeting with a senior diplomat from the United Kingdom (UK)'s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Nigel Casey at Bilawal House, he said Pakistan would continue to play its role for peace and stability in the region.

Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, Mike Nithavrianakis was also present in the meeting, said a press release issue by the party secretariat.

The UK envoys exchanged views about the bilateral ties between the two countries and discussed matters of mutual interests with the PPP chief.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari United Kingdom Pakistan Peoples Party From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5 and up ..

EU approves first Covid jab for kids aged 5 and up

3 minutes ago
 Two Chinese among four dead in DR Congo gold mine ..

Two Chinese among four dead in DR Congo gold mine attack

4 minutes ago
 43 killed in clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur: UN ..

43 killed in clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur: UN

4 minutes ago
 Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as the ..

Migrants tell of perilous Channel crossings as they arrive in the UK

4 minutes ago
 14 dead, dozens missing in Siberia coal mine accid ..

14 dead, dozens missing in Siberia coal mine accident

4 minutes ago
 Two killed in fire incident in Lahore

Two killed in fire incident in Lahore

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.