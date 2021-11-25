Pakistan wants peace in region: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said Pakistan wanted peace in the region as it had sacrificed a lot in the war against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday said Pakistan wanted peace in the region as it had sacrificed a lot in the war against terrorism.

In a meeting with a senior diplomat from the United Kingdom (UK)'s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Nigel Casey at Bilawal House, he said Pakistan would continue to play its role for peace and stability in the region.

Deputy High Commissioner Karachi, Mike Nithavrianakis was also present in the meeting, said a press release issue by the party secretariat.

The UK envoys exchanged views about the bilateral ties between the two countries and discussed matters of mutual interests with the PPP chief.