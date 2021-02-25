Pakistan willing to work closely in defence production sector with UAE: Zobaida Jalal

UrduPoint.com
Thu 25th February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Production Zobaida Jalal has said that Pakistan was willing to work closely in the defence production sector with United Arab Emirate (UAE) to bolster the existing bilateral relations.

She conveyed this message to Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence of the UAE during her visit to UAE.

She visited the UAE from February 20-24 to attend NAVDEX/IDEX 2021 held in Abu Dhabi , said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The minister attended the inauguration ceremony along with the UAE leadership and other visiting ministers.

She also visited Pakistan Pavilion in IDEX and appreciated the excellent level of preparedness of Pakistani exhibitors.

The minister conveyed the message of goodwill from the Prime Minister of Pakistan to the UAE leadership.

She thanked the UAE leadership for excellent hospitality provided to her delegation and Pakistani exhibitors in the exhibition.

She also congratulated the UAE on successfully holding the IDEX despite COVID challenges.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence of the UAE thanked the government of Pakistan and Ms. Zobaida Jalal for active participation in the exhibition and hoped this would lead towards stronger relations between the two countries.

He also assured his support towards strengthening bilateral ties, including cooperation in the defence production field.

