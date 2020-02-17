UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Won Kabbadi World Cup 2020

Pakistan won Kabbadi World Cup 2020

Pakistan defeated India by 43-41 points in sensational final match that was played at Punjab Stadium in Lahore on Sunday night.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th, 2020) Pakistan has won Kabaddi World Cup 2020 after beating India by 43 to 41 points in sensational final match at Punjab Stadium in Lahore on Sunday night.

The players of both sides played well and exhibited to class kabaddi during the tough contest. Defending champions India maintained their supremacy against host Pakistan in the first half by 24-18.

Pakistan was awarded a point during the heated moment in second half in the match against India. Pakistan leveled the match at 32 points each and started to build a lead over Indian team.

Pakistan bagged a cash prize of ten million rupees along the trophy while Indian team was given seven points five million rupees cash prize.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar, who was the chief guest of the final match, distributed prizes among the players.

President Arif Ali, other leaders congratulated Pakistan Kabaddi team on wining Worold Cup and wrote, “We should dedicate this win to peace in the region and the world,”.

