Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after 20 years and sent home

The two brothers were arrested in Karachi in 2002 on charges of providing Al-Qaida members shelters and were transferred to Guantanamo Bay.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) US officials have said that two Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo Bay prison after two decades have been handed over to Pakistani authorities.

