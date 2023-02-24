UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Brothers Released From Guantanamo After 20 Years And Sent Home

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2023 | 12:02 PM

Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after 20 years and sent home

The two brothers were arrested in Karachi in 2002 on charges of providing Al-Qaida members shelters and were transferred to Guantanamo Bay.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2023) US officials have said that two Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo Bay prison after two decades have been handed over to Pakistani authorities.

The two brothers were arrested in Karachi in 2002 on charges of providing Al-Qaida members shelters and were transferred to Guantanamo Bay.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Guantanamo From

Recent Stories

Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Pla ..

Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant commences commercial operat ..

8 minutes ago
 UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmi ..

UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmir globally recognized disputed ..

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressur ..

Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressures: President

53 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.