Pakistani onion to be welcomed by Chinese people: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian Thursday said Pakistani onion was of good quality and it would be welcomed by the Chinese people.

"I lived in Pakistan for many years. The Pakistani onion is of good quality. We believe it will be welcomed by the Chinese people," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing in response to a question asked by APP.

He informed that on November 23, representatives in China and Pakistan officially signed the protocol on quarantine and sanitary requirements for export of Pakistani onions to China which means that Pakistani onions had acquired the access to Chinese markets.

He said China and Pakistan were all weather strategic cooperative partners, adding, with close trade and economic ties for China had been Pakistan's largest trading partner for seven years running.

"We are ready to work with Pakistan to improve trade facilitation, expand trade volume, and to build a closer community with a shared future in a new era so that our cooperation outcomes can deliver more benefits to the two countries and people," he added.

China and Pakistan have signed an agreement under second phase of CPEC framework that would open Chinese markets for Pakistani agricultural products.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong signed a protocol for inspection requirements on imported onions from Pakistan with the Ministry of National food Security and Research in Pakistan.

In recent years, China-Pakistan agriculture trade has been growing rapidly and despite Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, bilateral agriculture trade volume remained at a high level with an amount of USD 717 million.

This year from January to September, China-Pakistan Agriculture trade achieved a record of USD 860 million, of which export from Pakistan to China was USD 613 million and it will increase year on year.