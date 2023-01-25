UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Says Country Will Accept IMF Terms To Get Funding

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Says Country Will Accept IMF Terms to Get Funding

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that his country intended to meet the terms proposed by the International Monetary Fund to get additional loans under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that his country intended to meet the terms proposed by the International Monetary Fund to get additional loans under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

The IMF reportedly demand Pakistan finish its ninth financial review, abolish a number of subsidies and abstain from artificial means of depreciating the rupee to receive funding from the organization.

"I said to IMF's head that Pakistan was ready to finish the upcoming review and include his proposed terms," Sharif said as quoted by the ARY news outlet.

At an opening ceremony of the lending program for youth business and agriculture, Sharif said that the government wanted to finalize the ninth review under the EFF without further delay.

In July 2019, Pakistan signed a contract with the IMF, according to which the organization agreed to transfer $6 billion to the country under the EEF. In April 2022, the program was extended, and its size increased to $8 billion. However, according to Pakistani media, the IMF decided to suspend payments until Pakistan does not cancel its oil and electricity subsidies. In May last year, the IMF said it would provide over $900 million to Islamabad, if the country fulfills all terms.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad IMF Prime Minister Electricity Business Agriculture Oil April May July 2019 Media All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Du ..

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Dubai Health&#039;s NABIDH digit ..

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for ..

Imran Khan appeals judiciary, legal fraternity for rule of law

34 minutes ago
 Moody&#039;s upgrades DP World&#039;s credit ratin ..

Moody&#039;s upgrades DP World&#039;s credit rating

45 minutes ago
 Meeting of Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group ..

Meeting of Multi-Sectoral Technical Working Group KP held

13 minutes ago
 211.648 kg drugs recovered during last week, 12 ar ..

211.648 kg drugs recovered during last week, 12 arrested: ANF

13 minutes ago
 First KP Badminton League to start from Jan 27: Na ..

First KP Badminton League to start from Jan 27: Nadeem Khan

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.