Pakistani Prime Minister Warns World Against Ignoring Potential Kashmir Massacre

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:31 PM

The silence of the international community on the possible threat of genocide against Kashmiri Muslims will lead to serious consequences, including a violent response from the Muslim world, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) The silence of the international community on the possible threat of genocide against Kashmiri Muslims will lead to serious consequences, including a violent response from the Muslim world, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Khan accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking inspiration from Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler in scrapping the special status of Indian-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Will world silently witness another Srebrenica-type massacre & ethnic cleansing of Muslims in IOK [India Occupied Kashmir]? I want to warn international community if it allows this to happen, it will have severe repercussions & reactions in the Muslim world setting off radicalisation & cycles of violence," Pakistan's prime minister tweeted.

Last week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. Subsequently, internet and phone communications were cut off and additional troops were deployed to maintain order in the aftermath of the decision.

The massacre in Srebrenica, a town in western Bosnia that lies close to the Serbian border, was staged by the Bosnian Serb Army of Republika Srpska in July 1995 and left over 8,000 Bosniaks dead. The tragedy is one of the episodes of the Yugoslav Wars, which raged on the territory of the dissolved Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

