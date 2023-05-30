UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Prosecutors Summon Imran Khan For Interrogation - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Pakistani Prosecutors Summon Imran Khan for Interrogation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was summoned on Tuesday by prosecutors of the Punjab province in connection with the investigation into May 9 protests and attacks on public property, Pakistani Geo news portal reported, citing sources.

On May 9, Khan was taken into custody on corruption charges. Following the arrest, his supporters started mass protests across the country, which resulted in violent clashes with the police and attacks on government and military facilities. At least eight people died during the protests. The Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Khan's arrest illegal and released the politician on bail.

According to the report, Khan was summoned by a unit in charge of the investigation into arson attempts against the house of Pakistan's first governor-general Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the Askari Corporate Tower in the city of Lahore.

Pakistan's former leader is in consultations with his lawyers at the moment and has not made a decision whether he will meet with the prosecutors or not.

On Friday, Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the cases of more than 30 people suspected of involvement in the riots have been transferred to military courts. However, Khan has asked the Supreme Court to declare the application of military laws to the actions of civilians in peacetime illegal and accused the authorities of provoking the protests and arson.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Supreme Court Riots Police Punjab Interior Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah Lawyers Rana SanaUllah Died May Government

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-da ..

Foreign Minister of Belarus in Islamabad on two-day official visit

18 minutes ago
 Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people w ..

Efforts to weaken armed forces' bond with people will never succeed: COAS

24 minutes ago
 GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with ..

GCC Chief stresses importance of cooperation with EU

31 minutes ago
 First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Ar ..

First group of Chinese Muslims arrives in Saudi Arabia for Hajj

31 minutes ago
 MICE events at Dubai World Trade Centre fuel Dubai ..

MICE events at Dubai World Trade Centre fuel Dubai’s GDP, driving AED13 bn in ..

31 minutes ago
 JIT summons Imran Khan in Jinnah house attack case

JIT summons Imran Khan in Jinnah house attack case

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.