Pakistani Student Participates In Speech Contest At Beijing Language And Culture University

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:52 PM

A Pakistani student along with contestants from countries including Italy, Spain, Japan and France participated in the finals of a speech contest held at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : A Pakistani student along with contestants from countries including Italy, Spain, Japan and France participated in the finals of a speech contest held at Beijing Language and Culture University (BLCU).

The finals for the speech contest themed "Telling Good Stories with China - The World's Youth Speak about a Community with Shared Future for Mankind" was held to deepen cultural communication between China and other countries.

Numerous youths from around the world participated in the contests leading up to the final round.

As many as 15 participants from countries including Pakistan, Italy, Spain, Japan and France spoke in Chinese to express their understanding of the China-proposed concept of a Community of Shared Future for Mankind and share their stories and views about how the rapidly developing country has been involved with the world.

Muhammad Salman Haider from Pakistan talked about China's "four modern inventions" - online food delivery,mobile payments, shared bicycles and high-speed rail - and how they have made his time studying in China more convenient.

Mendbayar Bolor-Erdene from Mongolia said that a "shared future" means countries should take measures that are conducive to global interests and solve global problems through joint cooperation in response to complex global economy.

Maksim Luppov from Russia shared two-generations' views of China by telling a story about himself and his father and the changes they saw during their time in China.

Alessandro Martini from Italy won the special prize, while the top three winners were Mendbayar Bolor-Erdenefrom Mongolia, Nguyenquoctu from Vietnam and Julien Fabrice Bonzon from France.

