(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday, paying tribute to Pakistani women for their invaluable contribution to the development of country, said that Pakistani women remained steadfast and proved their metal in different fields of life.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a photo exhibition of renowned Pakistani and Czech Republic women personalities, organised by National College of Arts (NCA) in collaboration with Czech Republic Embassy here, he said that Pakistani women had contributed to almost every sector including politics, information technology, science, social work, poetry, writing, singing and others.

He said that it was need to provide equal opportunities to women for materializing their dreams and aspirations, and making a meaningful contribution to the development of country.

He said that women should be encouraged as no country could make economic and social progress without empowering its women.

To a question, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that positive thinking was required to end conflicts and unrest as no one should try to destabilize the country after being removed from the power, adding that everyone should follow the law and the Constitution so that the country could move towards economic progress and development.

To another query, the minister said that due to former government's policies, the country was facing a huge economic crisis, however, after coming into power, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif led coalition government took crucial decisions for steering the country out of economic and other crises.

The comprehensive economic policies of the present coalition government started to yield positive results as the fuel prices had been decreased which would also further go down in coming days, he maintained. He said that it was responsibility of the provincial governments to monitor and control the prices of essential food items so they should take steps to provide relief to the masses.

To a query, he said that all political parties should accept the results of 2023 general electionsopen-heartedly without levelling allegations of rigging.