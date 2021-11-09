UrduPoint.com

Pakistanis Observe Junagadh Black Day With Valor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:32 PM

Pakistanis observe Junagadh Black Day with valor

Speakers at a walk organised by MUSLIM Institute in connection with the Junagadh Black Day here on Tuesday, emphasized the need to propagate the issue of Junagadh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Speakers at a walk organised by MUSLIM Institute in connection with the Junagadh Black Day here on Tuesday, emphasized the need to propagate the issue of Junagadh.

Amongst distinguished speakers at the walk were Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali Dewan of Junagadh State and Chairman MUSLIM Institute, Kanwar Dilshad Former Federal Secretary Election Commission, Amb. R Salahudin Chaudhry and Ayesha Masood Malik Anchor Roze news.

Among others the walk was attended by a number of university students, teachers, scholars, politicians, and people from different walks of life.

Participants were carrying play cards and banners inscribed with the slogans "India Quit Junagadh", "Kashmir, Junagadh, Khalistan", "We did not forget Junagadh".

The speakers while addressing the participants informed the public that at the time of partition of the subcontinent, in accordance with the India Act 1947, princely states were given the freedom to either join Pakistan or India or remain independent.

Accession of Junagadh was one of the cherished dreams of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The then sovereign of the Junagadh State acceded to Pakistan after consulting and taking into confidence Junagadh State Council and jointly signed the instrument of accession with Quaid-e-Azam on 15 September, 1947.

Therefore, in accordance with international law, Junagadh is the territory of Pakistan since 15 September 1947.

The State remained part of Pakistan till November 9 and Pakistani flag remained hoisted on the State buildings of Junagadh for two months. India forcibly entered forces into the State on November 9 and illegally occupied the territory. They said the Junagadh State was the first violation of Pakistani territory by India.

Junagadh issue is one of the oldest outstanding agendas on the United Nations which needs immediate resolution. India is not a country but a region where different nations live and they all have the right to freedom. Indian nationalism is merely a fraud and all nations in India have right to freedom.

Speakers highlighted the need to educate our youngsters regarding the history and issue of Junagadh. Government of Pakistan should fight this case just like Kashmir especially at international forums, they said.

Establishment of Junagadh house in Islamabad was especially demanded by the speakers. The government should commemorate Junagadh Black Day onNovember 9, they urged.

There was a dire need that the international community should support case of Junagadh and condemn the violation committed by India, they urged.

