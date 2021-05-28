UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Credible Minimum Nuclear Deterrence Restored Balance Of Power On 28th May: DG ISPR

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

Pakistan's credible minimum nuclear deterrence restored balance of power on 28th May: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday said 23 years ago on this day (May 28, 1998), Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Friday said 23 years ago on this day (May 28, 1998), Pakistan restored balance of power in the region by successfully establishing credible minimum nuclear deterrence.

The ISPR DG took to Twitter to pay tribute to the efforts of the Armed Forces and scientists who contributed for the success of nuclear programme.

In a tweet, he said, " the Armed Forces and the nation pays tribute to all those involved in making this dream come true."The tweet was followed by the hash tag #YoumeTakbeer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Nuclear ISPR May All

Recent Stories

Govt to give incentives to investors for promotion ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,236 new COVID-19 cases, 2,206 reco ..

21 minutes ago

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

52 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

56 minutes ago

Minsk Court Rejects Lawyer's Complaint on Sapega's ..

1 minute ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.