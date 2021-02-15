UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Gwadar Port Has Potential Of Regional Shipment Hub - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Pakistan's Gwadar Port Has Potential of Regional Shipment Hub - Foreign Minister

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Pakistani Gwadar Port has every chance to turn into a full-blown regional hub and a transshipment port, which would further enhance the geo-economic significance of Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday.

"The Gwadar Port, which occupies a strategic location overlooking the Strait of Hormuz and the North Arabian Sea, has the potential to develop into a full-fledged regional hub and a transshipment port," the minister said at a closing session of the 9th International Maritime Conference 2021 in Karachi.

According to the diplomat, the port places Pakistan at a point of convergence, linking active sea-lanes to landlocked Central Asian Republics for the shipment of oil, coal and agricultural products.

"Gwadar Port also provides new vistas for businesses. Extraction of life-saving medicines, coastal tourism, and the development of coastal real estate are industries that are attracting investment, both local and foreign," Qureshi added.

The head of the Pakistani foreign office also reminded that 2020 was declared the 'Year of Blue Economy' by the government to highlight the significance of its massive potential of contributing to the country's sustainable economic growth and development.

The conference is organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs under the aegis of the Pakistan Navy and being conducted in tandem with the 7th Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21, which is taking place near the Pakistani port of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Foreign Office Pakistan Navy Oil Gwadar Hub 2020 Government Asia Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah embracing digital future with Sahab Smart ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

27 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

27 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

36 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

42 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.