KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf accompanied by a high-level inter-ministerial delegation arrived on Saturday in Kabul to discuss issues of mutual interest with the government of the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism), Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told Sputnik.

"Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf has arrived in Kabul today with a delegation," Karimi said.

According to the spokesman, the talks will focus on various issues of bilateral cooperation.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan wrote on Twitter that multiple official meetings with representatives of the acting Afghan government are scheduled to strengthen humanitarian and economic engagement between the two countries. The ambassador also noted that Yusuf had already met with Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi upon his arrival in the country.

Yusuf was initially expected to visit Kabul on January 18, but the trip was postponed. A source told Sputnik that the event was delayed due to bad weather conditions. At the same time, another source said that the delay was caused by anti-Pakistani protests scheduled to be held near the Kabul airport.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in September, 2021. The international community, from several governments to NGOs, has provided various assistance to the population battered by the deepening economic, humanitarian, and security crisis in the country. Pakistan promised to help the new Taliban-led government overcome humanitarian problems in Afghanistan. Measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part also included the resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade.