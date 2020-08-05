UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's New Map Beginning, Kashmir's Freedom From Indian Occupation: Dr Moeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:55 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Dr Moeed Yousuf on Wednesday said the Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris in their struggle for self-determination where the country's new map was the beginning and Kashmir's freedom from India would be the end

In his message on Kashmir Siege Day or Youm-e-Istehsal of Kashmir Dr Moeed said the world had realized what was happening in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the world could no longer afford to remain silent on Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in the occupied valley.

