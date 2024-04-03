ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The 59th birth anniversary of the most iconic figure of Pakistan Nazia Hassan is being observed around the world on Wednesday.

Nazia, alongside her brother Zohaib Hassan, revolutionized the music scene in Pakistan and India with hits like "Disco Deewane" and "Boom Boom."

Born on April 3rd, 1965, Nazia burst onto the music scene at just 15 with her mesmerizing rendition of "Aap Jaisa Koi" for the Indian film Qurbani, introducing the disco genre to the subcontinent.

Her debut album, "Disco Deewane" in 1981, soared to international fame, charting in fourteen countries and becoming the best-selling Asian pop record of its time.

Teaming up with her brother, Nazia continued to captivate audiences with their unique blend of music composition, vocals, and captivating performances throughout the 80s.

Nazia's talent transcended borders, with her English single "Dreamer Deewane" earning her a spot on the British charts, made her the first Pakistani singer to achieve such a feat.

Her remarkable achievements were duly recognized with numerous national and international accolades, including the prestigious Filmfare Award at the age of 15, making her the youngest recipient of the award to date.

She was also honored with Pakistan's highest civilian award, the Pride of Performance.

Beyond her musical prowess, Nazia was a multifaceted individual, balancing her career as a lawyer and social activist alongside her musical endeavors.

Tragically, Nazia's life was cut short 19 years ago when she lost her battle with cancer, leaving behind a lasting legacy that continues to inspire generations of music lovers worldwide.