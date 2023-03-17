ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Friday said in order to put the country back on track of prosperity and stability, it was incumbent upon all political parties to unite for a consensus-based roadmap.

Addressing the third day of the golden jubilee celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the Senate, he said the occasion was a very prestigious moment but the absence of the opposition members was a painful thing.

Tarar said the Senate chairman tried to convince the Opposition members and he also made effort to persuade them in his capacity but it was their own decision to not attend the special session.

"It would have given a very strong and vibrant message if the Opposition members had participated in the Special session," he said.

He added that the previous two sessions, held under the committee of the whole, gave a great opportunity to listen to people from different walks of life and reunite with veteran politicians and former senators.

He congratulated the senate chairman and his team for holding the celebrations in a dignified and prestigious manner.

"The institutions in order to maintain their ideology, their existence and self-accountability should celebrate such events and after pondering on their journey should decide their future course of action," the law minister said.

He also extended gratitude to the entire Senate staff under the leadership of the Secretary Senate for managing the house proceedings, invites for the guests, and media teams' efforts for its publication.

The minister thanked all the guests for presenting their suggestions on the floor of the house including veteran politicians, senators, members of civil society, the business community, lawyers, and bankers.

"It is time for us, the politicians, to think that the country's economic situation that always remained tumultuous due to unconstitutional intrusions namely the dictatorial regimes that derailed democracy. We will have to realise that losing our role and job we have paved the way for the unconstitutional forces to permeate into the system that should have to be condemned," he added.

Earlier, in his opening remarks, Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said it was his great pleasure to welcome all to the third day of the special commemorative session convened to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan.

"Over the past two days, we have had the privilege of reflecting upon the achievements of the Senate over the past fifty years. Today, we renew our resolve for a better future towards building a better, brighter, and more prosperous Pakistan for all its citizens.

"As we move forward, we must remain keenly aware of the challenges that lie ahead and prepare and work accordingly," he said.

He said the country had faced significant economic, social, and political hurdles that must be overcome "if we were to achieve our goals and fulfill our responsibilities to our great nation." He underlined that there was also a need to realise that the country had the talent, the vision, and the commitment to meet these challenges head-on, and to build "a Pakistan that is stronger, more stable and prosperous".

"On behalf of the Senate of Pakistan, I extend my warmest thanks to all of our distinguished guests and Members for their presence here today, and for sharing their valuable views with us." He hoped that the collective wisdom of the guest speakers as well as former and present Members would contribute to the advancement of the shared goals and aspirations towards strengthening parliamentary diplomacy.

The chairman also presented a commemorative medallion and memento to the Senators after their address.

Senator Maula Bux Chandio said it was imperative to ensure equal rights and implementation of law for all to end injustice and inequalities in the system.

Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar said there was a need to focus on the future of our nation and country the youth that constitutes 60% of our population.

He added that if the youth was left ignored and not given opportunities then the goal to achieve development and prosperity would be elusive.

Senator Palwasha Khan urged all political parties to put all differences aside and work for the progress and prosperity of the country.

She said that it was unfortunate; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had signed an unrealistic agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Senator Muhammad Qasim Khan said that 1973 constitution unanimously passed by all the political parties had united the whole nation under one flag.

Senator Sajid Mir said that decisions made by the Parliament must be implemented in the country.