Pakistan's Role In Halal Meat Export Highlighted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Pakistan's role in halal meat export highlighted

Speakers in a moot on Halal Meat highlighted its demand and Pakistan's role in world export, here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Speakers in a moot on Halal Meat highlighted its demand and Pakistan's role in world export, here on Tuesday.

The seminar titled: 'Halal Regime, World Scenario and Pakistan' was held under the auspices of BZU Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) here at Institute of Chemical Sciences (ICS) auditorium.

Addressing the moot, Pakistan Halal Authority Director General Dr M Tariq Masood apprised the audience of demand of halal meat in world market and Pakistan's role in its export.

He informed about halal food, medicine and Pakistan's contribution in the world on it.

ORIC Director Dr Najam-ul-Haq said that Pakistan needed foreign exchange desperately, adding, "We should explore the opportunities of marketing and research in this field." Dean Faculty of Sciences Dr Tariq Ansari also spoke on this occasion.

