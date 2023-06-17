Pakpattan police arrest 202 peddlers, recover 187-kg drugs

The Pakpattan police arrested 202 drug-peddlers and recovered 187-kg drugs worth Rs 11.8 million during the last two months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ):The Pakpattan police arrested 202 drug-peddlers and recovered 187-kg drugs worth Rs 11.8 million during the last two months.

DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat, while sharing statistics of the police crackdown, said that the seized drugs included 24.270-kg hashish, 2.230-kg opium, 1.860-kg heroin, 52-gram ice and a total of 38.880 kilograms of other drugs.

The Qaboola police arrested 28 drug-peddlers and recovered 38.880-kg drugs including 24.270-kg hashish, 2.230-kg opium, 1.860-kg heroin and 52-gram ice and registered 28 cases against the traffickers. The accused were identified as Pervaiz, Muhammad Irfan, Javed, Babar Ali, Muhammad Bilal, Nasira Bibi and others, he added.

City Arifwala police arrested 26 drug-dealers and registered 26 cases against them. The arrested accused were identified as Abdul Rehman, Rabnawaz, Muhammad Naveed, Rustam Ali, Waseem, Muhammad Afzal, Shafqat, Mehndi Hasan, Khalid, Shahbaz, Zohaib and others, whereas 25-kg hashish was recovered from them.

Sadar Pakpattan police arrested 20 drug-dealers and registered 20 cases against them. Muhammad Ayub, Haroon, Ghulam Hussain, Sakina Bibi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sher Khan, Ghulam Haider, Muhammad Mumtaz, Rasheed Ahmed and others were among the arrested accused, while a total of 19.520-kg hashish was recovered.

Sadar Arifwala police registered 17 cases and arrested as many drug-dealers including Iqbal, Muhammad Irfan, Sakhi Muhammad, Zakir Hussain, Muhammad Ehsan, Rani Bibi, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Mehboob, Amar Khan and Muhammad Bilal besides seizing 17.700-kg drugs from them including 16-kg hashish and 1.7-kg opium.

Similarly, Ahmed Yar police station also arrested 17 drug-dealers and registered 17 cases against them. The arrested accused were identified as Liaquat Ali, Ali Raza, Naeem, Ghulam Rasool, Mazhar, Moin, Ghulam Murtaza, Ansar and others, while a total of 15.820-kilogram hashish, 550-kg opium and a total of 16.370-kg drugs were recovered from them.

City Pakpattan police arrested 22 drug-dealers including Abu Sufyan, Muhammad Sarfraz, Aqeel Tahir, Muhammad Jameel, Ghulam Sarwar, Raju, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Akbar and Muhammad Yusuf and registered 22 cases against them.

A total of 17.740-kg hashish was recovered from the accused.

Farid Nagar police arrested 18 drug-dealers and registered 18 cases against them. The arrested drug dealers were identified as Muhammad Mukhtar, Muhammad Latif, Muhammad Imran, Umar Daraz, Muhammad Akhtar, Allah Dutta, Ali Sher, Muhammad Shakeel, Shahzeb and others, while a total of 13.950-kg hashish was recovered from them.

Malka Hans police arrested a total of 15 drug-dealers and registered 15 cases, while the arrested accused were identified as Waqas, Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Arshad, Maqsood Ahmed, Nadeem, Muhammad Ashraf, Naeem Abbas and Muhammad Imran. A total of 11.855-kg hashish was recovered from them, the DPO said.

Kalyana police arrested 13 drug-dealers and registered as many cases while taking action against drug-dealers during the last 2 months. The accused were identified as Saeed Ahmed, Shan Ali, Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Zahid, Haider Ali, Khan Muhammad, Amanat Ali, Allah Rakha, Yasin, Muhammad Salim and Muhammad Aamir, whereas a total of 10.415-kg hashish was recovered from them.

Chakbedi police arrested a total of 14 drug-dealers and registered as many cases against them. The arrested accused were identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed, Fakhr Hayat, Muhammad Hasan, Murad Ali, Muhammad Salim, Ghulam Farid, Amir Farooq, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Akhtar and Qasim Ali, while a total of 9.484-kg hashish was recovered from them.

Rangshah police arrested nine drug-dealers in as many as cases and recovered 6.100-kg hashish from them. The arrested accused were identified as Muhammad Ammar, Mahmood Ali, Khan Muhammad, Muhammad Sarwar, Muhammad Hayat, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Shabbir and Usman.

DPO Pakpattan Tariq Wilayat said that operation against drug-dealers would continue till total elimination of the scourge of drugs from society.