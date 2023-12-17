Open Menu

Palijo's Party To Contest Upcoming Elections From GDA's Platform

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2023 | 10:10 PM

Palijo's party to contest upcoming elections from GDA's platform

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) The Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) will contest the February 8, 2024, general elections from the platform of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), the party's Central Committee's meeting announced here on Sunday.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the QAT's President Ayaz Latif Palijo would contest from PS-60 Qasimabad, Hyderabad, a seat of the Sindh Assembly.

The party's leaders decided to fully participate in the upcoming elections as other candidates would be fielded across the province on the seats of the national and provincial assemblies.

The meeting also announced protests for January 5, 6 and 7, 2024, in the province.

Addressing the meeting, Palijo accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of its alleged bad governance in the province.

The QAT's General Secretary Mazhar Rahujo, Senior Vice President Roshan Karnani, Dr Aziz Talpur, Ashraf Palijo, Gulzar Jumani, Sikandar Lashari and Altaf Khaskheli, among others, attended the meeting.

Palijo earlier led the GDA as its General Secretary for over 6 years.

However, he resigned from that position in April 2022.

