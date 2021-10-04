Pandora Papers expose financial secrets of Pakistan’s rich and powerful

(@fidahassanain)

The leaked information reveals some key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet including Shaukat Tarin and Chaudhary Moonis Elahi.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) Pandora papers have exposed more than 700 Pakistanis having offshore companies.

The latest leaked data showed that there are also Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet members, financiers, retired generals, media owners and businessmen. Pandora Papers unveils significantly to what was discovered in the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers. A Veritable Pandora’s box of information has been revealed, pointing out an unending trouble and woes for those named.

The latest leaks have unmasked the fortunes of more than 330 public officials in 90 countries including among them are 35 current and formal leaders of different countries. The King of Jordan, the rulers of Qatar and Dubai, presidents of Ukraine, Kenya and Ecuador, the prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Lebanon, and former British prime minister Tony Blair, all appear in the secret files.

It is a test case now for Prime Minister Imran Khan as some of his key team member and financiers have surfaced in the Pandora Papers.

The leaks have unveiled Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Chaudhary Moonis Elahi and his predecessor Faisal Vawda, President of the National Bank of Pakistan Arif Usmani, PM’s ambassador at large for Foreign Investment Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, Managing Director of the National Investment Trust Adnan Afridi, among others.

The family of Minister for Industries Khusro Bakhtyar and the son of Waqar Masood, the PM’s Special Assistant who recently resigned, have also surfaced in the Pandora Papers controversy.

The founder of the fallen equity firm Abraaj, Arif Masood Naqvi, Senior Minister of Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan and business tycoon Tariq Shafi are named in the data. From the Opposition, Ishaq Dar’s son and Sharjeel Memon have surfaced in the Pandora Papers.