ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels organized a panel discussion on Pakistan's renowned miniature art at the Chancery, in collaboration with the Red Moon Art Incubator.

The event was part of the Pakistan Panorama Series, featuring Pakistani artists, presenting a representative selection of Pakistan's most interesting and emerging contemporary art to the Belgian audience, said a press release.

The first exhibition of the series took place in December 2022 with the young artist Mina Arhram. Whereas, the weeklong upcoming exhibition of the Pakistani miniature paintings by the visiting Pakistani couple will be held from March 22 to 26 in Brussels.

The lead speakers on the panel included renowned Pakistani miniature artists, Shiblee Munir and Noreen Rashid. The founder and curator of the Red Moon Art Incubator Ellora Julie moderated the discussion.

The panelists underscored that Pakistan has produced a number of iconic and world-famous artists, like Sadiquain, Abdur Rehman Chughtai, Ismail Gul Jee, Ustad Allah Bakhsh, Anna Molka Ahmed, Zubaida Agha, etc.

They also highlighted the history and development of miniature art in the Flanders region of Belgium and indicated the cross-cultural influences and linkages between the respective techniques and styles of the various art centers of medieval times.

Speaking on the occasion, Shiblee Muneer described the history of miniature paintings in Pakistan and the role of his forefathers in the development and evolution of miniature art in Pakistan.

In her remarks, Noureen Rashid explained the contours of the contemporary art scene in Pakistan. She also briefed the audience about the techniques involved in the formation of specially prepared colors as well as handmade art paper called Wasli.

The moderator Elora Julie expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Pakistan for patronizing the event and underscored that such an event would act as a bridge between the people of the two countries.

The event was attended by art enthusiasts, civil society members, members of the diplomatic corps and media representatives.

The event was followed by traditional Pakistani cuisine which was highly appreciated by the participants.