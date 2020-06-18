UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 05:32 PM

Paperless Driving License Issuing System Goes Live

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Central Police Office Rawalpindi has launched for the first time a paperless driving license issuance system to facilitate citizens

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Central Police Office Rawalpindi has launched for the first time a paperless driving license issuance system to facilitate citizens.

It is a major step towards automation, where citizens can apply for driving license (renewal & learners) through a one-window facility.

The applicants only have to bring their original National ID card (CNIC) and fee and do not need to bring their photos, tickets or filled up forms.

While chairing the progress review meeting, Chairman PITB Mr. Azfar Manzoor said that the new system would help ensure transparency, prevent fake licenses and minimize the influence of agent mafia.

The system has been launched in Rawalpindi district and will be introduced in other districts of Punjab soon, he added. The meeting was attended by Director General, IT-Operations, Mr. Faisal Yousaf & other senior officials.

Related Topics

Police Technology Punjab Rawalpindi Progress

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

8 minutes ago

MoHAP launches COVID-19 virtual information centre ..

36 minutes ago

PM takes notice of fuel crisis across the country

41 minutes ago

Trading of Gulfa Mineral Water &amp; Processing In ..

1 hour ago

MoHAP Under-Secretary visits Dibba Al-Fujairah Hos ..

1 hour ago

EU court says Hungary curbs on foreign-funded NGOs ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.