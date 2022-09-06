Paracha, Mehdi for enhancing efficacy, scopes of welfare projects

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Governor, Syed Mehdi Shah and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Managing Director, Amir Fida Paracha, on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing welfare projects of PBM in Gilgit-Baltistan and took a unanimous decision to enhance the efficacy and scopes of welfare projects.

Both the dignitaries discussed practical measures for relief and rehabilitation of the needy and poor people of Gilgit-Baltistan during a meeting held here in PBM Head Office.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, while endorsing the poor-friendly policies of PBM, expressed the hope that this institution will make further progress in Social Protection field in coming days.

PBM Managing Director, Amir Fida Paracha said the Shelter Home established in Gilgit-Baltistan will be further improved with the help of public-private partnership, and the poor, daily wage earners, laborers and others, who come for night stay and meal here, will be served with quality services giving them respect and care.

He also assured for taking the tangible measures to address the issues of poor people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

