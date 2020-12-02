UrduPoint.com
Paragon City Case: Court Summons LDA's Officer

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :-:An accountability court on Wednesday summoned an officer concerned of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) along with record in the Paragon City case.

Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafquie and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique, former provincial minister, appeared before the court.

Representing Khawaja Salman Rafqiue, Advocate Austar Ausaf completed cross examination from prosecution witness Patwari Abdul Ghafoor, during the proceedings.

Subsequently, Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan adjourned further hearing till December 15 and summoned LDA's officer concerned along with record on the next date of hearing.

The NAB had alleged that Khwaja brothers, through their benamidars and with the abetment of former MPA Buttand Nadeem Zia, established a housing project in the name of Air Avenue, which was later converted into Paragon City without lawful process. It accused the former railways minister and his brother of receiving monetary benefits of Rs 58 million and Rs 39 million, respectively, from Paragon City through proxy firms under the grab of consultancy services.

