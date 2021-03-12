UrduPoint.com
Paraplegic Center Arranges Zoo Visit For Spinal Cord, Bone Marrow Patients

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 03:56 PM

Paraplegic Center arranges zoo visit for spinal cord, bone marrow patients

Paraplegic Center,Peshawar on Friday arranged a visit for its spinal cord and bone marrow patients including women and children to Peshawar zoo as part of their rehabilitation programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Paraplegic Center,Peshawar on Friday arranged a visit for its spinal cord and bone marrow patients including women and children to Peshawar zoo as part of their rehabilitation programme.

Accompanied by Chief Executive of Paraplegic Center Peshawar, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, the patients on wheel chairs went around Peshawar zoo and took keen interest in different wild animals including lions, bears, birds, pheasants and Giraffes.

Dr Ilyas said provision of quality treatment and healthy sports facilities was the hallmark of its organization. He said his organization was working tirelessly for provision of quality treatment and care to patients to bring them into mainstream.

He said Peshawar zoo visit was also a positive endeavor to bring them to mainstream of life.

More Stories From Pakistan

