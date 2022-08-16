PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Paraplegic Center Peshawar, in collaboration with Friends of Paraplegics Pakistan and College of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Hayatabad, on Tuesday celebrated the diamond jubilee of Pakistan's independence.

A large number of citizens including paraplegic center staff, hospitalized patients and their caregivers, college students, volunteers of Friends of Paraplegics and people with disabilities participated in the celebrations.

On this occasion, the participants were thoroughly entertained with national anthems, heart-warming speeches, national songs, informative question and answer session, comic skits and wheelchair dance among people with disabilities. The audience clapped and encouraged the actors and organisers of the programme.

Addressing the closing session of this wonderful event, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, head of the Paraplegic Center, felicitated the participants and the entire nation on the country's 75 years of Independence and said that freedom was a great blessing and it should be cherished and protected at all costs.

He said that the Paraplegic Center was the largest and most reliable organization for comprehensive physical rehabilitation of disabled people. The aim of the institution, he said, was to prepare physically and psychologically the persons with disabilities to lead a purposeful, active and prosperous life.

He urged the people to treat persons with disabilities with dignity, as equal human beings.

He thanked the organisers of the program, especially Dr Gohar Rehman, Hafeezullah Khan, Engineer Irfan and Ehsan Danish.