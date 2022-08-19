Parents urged to vaccinate children against polio; vaccination drive from Aug 22

(@FahadShabbir)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) ::The district administration has urged parents to get their children under the age of five vaccinated against the crippling polio disease and protect them from physical disabilities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zameen Khan presiding over a meeting here to review the arrangement for vaccination drive to be started from August 22 across the district, said that the government was committed to make the province polio free but the efforts would go in vain if the parent would not cooperate.

He said that the district administration has constituted 682 teams including 52 fixed, 595 mobile and 35 transit to administer polio drops to as many as 138,000 children under the age of five in Malakand district.

He said that foolproof security would be provided to polio teams while Levis force would also be deployed to ensure peace and order during the vaccination drive.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Batkhela, officials of Health and education departments, EPI, WHO and other line departments.