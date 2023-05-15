Parliamentarians call PDM protest public response to biased attitude of Apex court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The Parliamentarians on Monday called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest a public response to approach of the Apex Court providing relief to its alleged blue-eyed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman on Imran Khan.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament, Senator Bahramand Khan Tungi of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) said the PDM protest was as per the democratic norms and values that guaranteed protest as the right of every citizen in democratic process.

He said it should be peaceful as said by PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Member National Assembly (MNA), Dr Qadir Mandokhel of PPPP said PDM had the right to protest like others to lodge its protest or indignation against injustice.

Federal Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi observed the SC decisions were favouring PTI which was regrettable. The PDM protest was supported by his party (PPPP) to reject the one-sided relief, he added.

"If one-sided decisions are made then people will protest as it is unacceptable in democratic process," he said.

MNA Nawabzada Iftakhar Ahmad Khan Babar of PPPP said the PDM protest was against the attitude of superior judiciary towards Imran Khan that was causing political choas.

MNA, Shakila Luqman of PML-N said Imran Khan brought the politics of violence in the country.

The PDM would protest against all those who were supporting Khan's politics, she said, adding that it would be a strong and full fleged protest to register that this country would be protected from all the inimical elements.

"This country will remain till judgement day and we will never get it harmed by anyone," she said.

MNA, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said the Supreme Court should be independent institution serving all and not a single alleged blue eyed.

MNA, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir of PML-N said the protest's norm was first set by Imran kham who held a sit-in of 126 days.

The conduct of the Apex judiciary judges was regrettable as the way the Chief Justice saluted an accused was unprecedented and against their role.

MNA, Agha Rafiullah of PPPP was of the view the parliament was targeted by the institutions but this time institution of judiciary was exposed for treading upon its own legal and constitutional limits.

Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli of PML-N said protest was the democratic right but it should remain peaceful.

"It is painful to see the PTI protestors damaged national assets," she added.

Jameeli said the PDM leadership was in contact with the interior ministry and was demanding denotification of Article 144 so that protest could be held and if not granted then Maulana Fazlur Rehman would decide next venue.

The institution, she said should realise that selective justice would lead to such situation.

Senator Naseebullah Bazai of coalition government said the government and opposition should hold dialogue instead of protests.

"There is inflation and price hike in the country that broke the backbone of the poor and the world is mocking at us.

The protest against judiciary is not good," he added.

MNA, Aliya Kamran of Muttahida Majlis e Amal Pakistan said the judiciary should realise that why this situation was created and protest called out against a respected institution.

The selective justice had created this situation, she observed.

Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the protest was decided after consultation with all the PDM parties.

The role of judiciary and preferential treatment of Imran Khan had created divide and strong indignation among the masses, he said.

He added that the protest was against that attitude.

Minister of State for Petroleum, Mussadiq Masood Malik said the PDM protest was a public reaction to judiciary's partial conduct against its constitutional preview.

He said Imran Khan accused of corruption charges was given numerous bails not only in the aforementioned case but also many others that were not even committed by the accused.

MNA, Nawab Sher of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the protest against the judiciary was a public response against the conduct of judiciary which the institution should take note of.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Moulana Abdul Wasay said the protest was against the biased attitude of the Chief Justice and would continue till it persisted in the judiciary.

MNA, Tahira Aurangzab of PML-N said the CJP attitude towards accused PTI chairman lead to this protest.

No investigation of Rs 60 billion was ordered by the Court but, rather he was given bail, she said.

To another query, she said PDM protests were peaceful in the past whereas the PTI was a terrorist organisation and what it did few days back was not a peaceful protest.

MNA, Nuzhat Pathan of PTI said the PDM was holding a protest outside the Apex Court but did the PTI follow or observe the restrictions of 144 and others.

However, the PDM respected the law and held peaceful protests, she added.

The PDM protest was against discriminatory attitude of the courts, she added.