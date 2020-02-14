Parliamentarians lauded speech of Turkish President in parliament

Parliamentarians on Friday highly praised and welcomed the speech of Turkish President at Joint Session of Parliament, saying that it will further strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians on Friday highly praised and welcomed the speech of Turkish President at Joint Session of Parliament, saying that it will further strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries.

Talking to media, Senator Walid Iqbal said Turkey and Pakistan were two great friends, adding that Turkish President's visit would further produce avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Turkey and Pakistan enjoy very cordial relations, adding that Turkey had always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mufti Asad Mahmood said Turkey always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

Appreciating the speech of Turkish President in the parliament and his concerned towards Kashmir issues and raised voice for the people of Kashmir.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that Turkish President's speech was commendable, adding that it would further strengthen our bilateral ties.

Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh also lauded the speech of Turkish President at Joint session of Parliament. He said that his each and every word was so much important for the whole Muslim e Ummah.