UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliamentarians Lauded Speech Of Turkish President In Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:02 PM

Parliamentarians lauded speech of Turkish President in parliament

Parliamentarians on Friday highly praised and welcomed the speech of Turkish President at Joint Session of Parliament, saying that it will further strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Parliamentarians on Friday highly praised and welcomed the speech of Turkish President at Joint Session of Parliament, saying that it will further strengthen brotherly relations between the two countries.

Talking to media, Senator Walid Iqbal said Turkey and Pakistan were two great friends, adding that Turkish President's visit would further produce avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

He said that Turkey and Pakistan enjoy very cordial relations, adding that Turkey had always supported Pakistan in difficult times.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Mufti Asad Mahmood said Turkey always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

Appreciating the speech of Turkish President in the parliament and his concerned towards Kashmir issues and raised voice for the people of Kashmir.

Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that Turkish President's speech was commendable, adding that it would further strengthen our bilateral ties.

Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh also lauded the speech of Turkish President at Joint session of Parliament. He said that his each and every word was so much important for the whole Muslim e Ummah.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Turkey Parliament Visit Muslim Media Mufti

Recent Stories

Multan Sultans signs agreement with Urdu Point

13 minutes ago

Maulana Haideri reacts to PM’s statement about J ..

33 minutes ago

Making National Vote on Russian Constitution Offic ..

16 minutes ago

Minsk May Fine Russia If No Flexibility Seen on Lo ..

17 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Asks Canada for Fi ..

17 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.