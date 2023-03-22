Parliamentarians urge NA Speaker to play role in ending political crisis

The members of the Parliament on Wednesday urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf play his role in initiating a dialogue between the government and the opposition to end perpetuating political crisis causing disruption in the democratic process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The members of the Parliament on Wednesday urged National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf play his role in initiating a dialogue between the government and the opposition to end perpetuating political crisis causing disruption in the democratic process.

Addressing the joint session of the Parliament, the members of the National Assembly and senators urged the government and the speaker to sit with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to hold talks as it was the only solution to fight the country's spiraling crises.

Senator Tahir Bizinjo of the National Party said both the sides were doing politics, but the national economy was not performing. The country was facing the huge challenges of poverty and terrorism amid persistent instability and the government was indecisive as any course adopted by it would be detrimental, he added.

He said the Constitution was not implemented in letter and spirit despite lapse of 50 years. Free and fair elections could be held with the implementation of the Constitution, which would also help overcome multiple crises faced by the country.

"The political parties should compete each other in the public's arenas, and resolve issues through mutual negotiations," he said, adding as per today's newspapers, the PTI had hinted to participate in any all parties' conference to be called by the government.

"The government should thus should convene an all parties conference and announce elections date after consensus," he added.

MNA Ghous Bux Khan Mahar of Grand Democratic Alliance said no minister was present and only members of both the houses were called to attend the joint sitting. Only one minister had addressed the House.

The prevailing division among political parties not good for the national unity and cohesion, he added. The NA speaker should intervene and resolve the matter through mutual consensus, he suggested.

"All institutions must work within their constitutional limits and ensure supremacy of the parliament. The political crisis should be resolved through the intervention of the speaker," he added.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani of the PTI said all the institutions had their role in the state system. "Every country prefers its national interests over others and that is how nations prosper," he added.

MNA Khalid Hussain Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) said the government was assumed to resolve public issues and take strict decisions.

"It is now time to decide a policy direction," he added.

Senator Haji Hedaytullah Khan of the Awami National Party suggested that the National Action Plan should be implemented completely and terrorists should be denounced without any discrimination.

The joint session should decide that the state must take action against those who had pushed the country again in terrorism through their poor policies, he added.

MNA Aslam Bhootani said asked the government withdraw its reference against Justice Qazi Faiz Esa.