Parliamentary committee set up to guarantee minorities' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said that on the directives of Prime Minister, a parliamentary committee was constituted to guarantee the rights of the minorities as per the constitution of Pakistan.

Responding to various points raised by minorities members in the National Assembly, the committee had drafted a legislation about the forced conversion. Some of the members of the committee headed by Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar has been retired due to Senate elections. He requested the chair to re-constitute the said committee and referred all matters pertaining to minorities.

The minister said we respect the rights of the minority community and forced conversion was an important issue.

No one could be converted to islam forcefully, he added.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said a bill had been prepared against the forced conversions.

PPP leader Naveed Qamar said his party would fully support any bill aimed at protecting the rights of minorities.

Earlier, speaking on a point of order Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Lal Chand, Ramesh Lal, Jamshid Thomas, Naveed Jeeva said minorities people were forcefully being converted to Islam particularly in Sindh. They said the police were also reluctant to register an FIR into such incidents.

Later, the speaker referred the matter to the concerned committee.