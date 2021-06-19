UrduPoint.com
Partially Cloudy Weather Forecast In Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

Partially cloudy weather forecast in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The local Met Office has forecast partially cloudy weather with chances of dust-storm, thunderstorm and rain for Multan city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 40.

5 degree centigrade and 28.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 55 percent at 8 am and 30 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:11 am and set at 19:20 pm tomorrow on Sunday.

