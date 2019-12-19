UrduPoint.com
Participation In Election With Dual Nationality, An Offense: Justice Mushir Alam

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 07:19 PM

Supreme Court judge Justice Mushir Alam on Thursday while hearing an election matter of Balochistan provincial assembly observed that it was a legal offense to participate in an election with dual citizenship

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Supreme Court judge Justice Mushir Alam on Thursday while hearing an election matter of Balochistan provincial assembly observed that it was a legal offense to participate in an election with dual citizenship.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case seeking disqualification of MPA Abdul Rauf Rind.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam clubbed the case with other petitions regarding dual nationality of Parliamentarians.

Justice Mushir Alam said that Abdul Rauf Rind contested election from PB-47 having dual nationality of Oman.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin said that Abdul Rauf Rind should do something other than politics.

